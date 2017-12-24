Sunday, December 24, 2017
    Duterte weeps for mall fire victims

    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte wept for victims of the fire that hit the New City Commercial Center (NCCC) mall in his hometown of Davao City on Saturday night.

    Christopher Go, Special Assistant to the President, released the two photos of Duterte shedding tears on Sunday morning.

    The Palace also asked the public for prayers for the victims and their families in a separate statement from Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

    “Our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of the 37 missing persons of NCCC fire in Davao City yesterday [Saturday],” Roque said.

    “The President went unannounced last night to the NCCC mall and assured the relatives of the victims that the government would extend help. Let us include them in our prayers in this moment of grief,” Roque added.


    Based on the report from the City of Government of Davao, the 37 missing persons are:

    1. Jessica Solis
    2. Gantioco Celestial Jr
    3. Ian Kiem Adlawan
    4. Regine Generales
    5. Christen Joy Garzon
    6. Apple Jane Celades
    7. Iana Apalacio
    8. Jonas Basalan
    9. Jim Benedict Quimsing
    10. Kurtchin Angela Bangoy
    11. Mary Joy Daluro
    12. Randy Balcao
    13. Rosyl Montanez
    14. Missy Rose Artiaga
    15. Analiza Penarejo
    16. Christine Joy Ferraren
    17. Ivan Roble
    18. Christine Alviola
    19. Alexandra Moreno Castillo
    20. Hongijangjian- family not interviewed
    21. Desiree Gayle Zacarias
    22. Jesseca Samontina
    23. Mary Louielyn Bongcayao
    24. Nancy Loyd Abad
    25. Jeffrey Sismar
    26. Johani Matundo
    27. Joyne Pabelonia
    28. Elyn Joy Yorsua
    29. Shiela Mae Bacaling
    30. Lister Jade Entera
    31. Charlyn Liwaya
    32. Mikko Demafeliz
    33. Roderick Antipuesto
    34. Rhenzi Nova Muyco
    35. Roderick Constantinopla
    36. Venus Joy Kimpo
    37. Janine Joy Obo

    The Bureau of Fire Protection is investigating the cause of the fire and extent of the damage. LLANESCA T. PANTI

    .
