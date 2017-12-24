Duterte weeps for mall fire victims

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte wept for victims of the fire that hit the New City Commercial Center (NCCC) mall in his hometown of Davao City on Saturday night.
Christopher Go, Special Assistant to the President, released the two photos of Duterte shedding tears on Sunday morning.
The Palace also asked the public for prayers for the victims and their families in a separate statement from Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.
“Our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of the 37 missing persons of NCCC fire in Davao City yesterday [Saturday],” Roque said.
“The President went unannounced last night to the NCCC mall and assured the relatives of the victims that the government would extend help. Let us include them in our prayers in this moment of grief,” Roque added.
Based on the report from the City of Government of Davao, the 37 missing persons are:
1. Jessica Solis
2. Gantioco Celestial Jr
3. Ian Kiem Adlawan
4. Regine Generales
5. Christen Joy Garzon
6. Apple Jane Celades
7. Iana Apalacio
8. Jonas Basalan
9. Jim Benedict Quimsing
10. Kurtchin Angela Bangoy
11. Mary Joy Daluro
12. Randy Balcao
13. Rosyl Montanez
14. Missy Rose Artiaga
15. Analiza Penarejo
16. Christine Joy Ferraren
17. Ivan Roble
18. Christine Alviola
19. Alexandra Moreno Castillo
20. Hongijangjian- family not interviewed
21. Desiree Gayle Zacarias
22. Jesseca Samontina
23. Mary Louielyn Bongcayao
24. Nancy Loyd Abad
25. Jeffrey Sismar
26. Johani Matundo
27. Joyne Pabelonia
28. Elyn Joy Yorsua
29. Shiela Mae Bacaling
30. Lister Jade Entera
31. Charlyn Liwaya
32. Mikko Demafeliz
33. Roderick Antipuesto
34. Rhenzi Nova Muyco
35. Roderick Constantinopla
36. Venus Joy Kimpo
37. Janine Joy Obo
The Bureau of Fire Protection is investigating the cause of the fire and extent of the damage. LLANESCA T. PANTI
Please follow our commenting guidelines.