Duterte weeps for mall fire victims

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte wept for victims of the fire that hit the New City Commercial Center (NCCC) mall in his hometown of Davao City on Saturday night.

Christopher Go, Special Assistant to the President, released the two photos of Duterte shedding tears on Sunday morning.

The Palace also asked the public for prayers for the victims and their families in a separate statement from Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

“Our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of the 37 missing persons of NCCC fire in Davao City yesterday [Saturday],” Roque said.

“The President went unannounced last night to the NCCC mall and assured the relatives of the victims that the government would extend help. Let us include them in our prayers in this moment of grief,” Roque added.

Based on the report from the City of Government of Davao, the 37 missing persons are:

1. Jessica Solis

2. Gantioco Celestial Jr

3. Ian Kiem Adlawan

4. Regine Generales

5. Christen Joy Garzon

6. Apple Jane Celades

7. Iana Apalacio

8. Jonas Basalan

9. Jim Benedict Quimsing

10. Kurtchin Angela Bangoy

11. Mary Joy Daluro

12. Randy Balcao

13. Rosyl Montanez

14. Missy Rose Artiaga

15. Analiza Penarejo

16. Christine Joy Ferraren

17. Ivan Roble

18. Christine Alviola

19. Alexandra Moreno Castillo

20. Hongijangjian- family not interviewed

21. Desiree Gayle Zacarias

22. Jesseca Samontina

23. Mary Louielyn Bongcayao

24. Nancy Loyd Abad

25. Jeffrey Sismar

26. Johani Matundo

27. Joyne Pabelonia

28. Elyn Joy Yorsua

29. Shiela Mae Bacaling

30. Lister Jade Entera

31. Charlyn Liwaya

32. Mikko Demafeliz

33. Roderick Antipuesto

34. Rhenzi Nova Muyco

35. Roderick Constantinopla

36. Venus Joy Kimpo

37. Janine Joy Obo

The Bureau of Fire Protection is investigating the cause of the fire and extent of the damage. LLANESCA T. PANTI