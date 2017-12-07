Thursday, December 7, 2017
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Duterte welcomes 34 Filipino workers from Qatar

    Duterte welcomes 34 Filipino workers from Qatar

    0
    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    CLARK, PAMPANGA: President Rodrigo Duterte welcomed 34 Filipino workers who arrived at the Clark International Airport from Qatar for the Chirstmas holidays.

    Duterte personally distributed to the OFWs the OFWs iDOLE cards, P50,000 cash, P10,000 and P3,000 worth of appliance packages, and special tokens.

    The overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were drawn as winners for “the 2017 Pamaskong Salubong Para Sa OFW,” an event organized by the Department of Labor and Employment and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. CATHERINE S. VALENTE

    CV/CC


    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.