Duterte welcomes 34 Filipino workers from Qatar

CLARK, PAMPANGA: President Rodrigo Duterte welcomed 34 Filipino workers who arrived at the Clark International Airport from Qatar for the Chirstmas holidays.

Duterte personally distributed to the OFWs the OFWs iDOLE cards, P50,000 cash, P10,000 and P3,000 worth of appliance packages, and special tokens.

The overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were drawn as winners for “the 2017 Pamaskong Salubong Para Sa OFW,” an event organized by the Department of Labor and Employment and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. CATHERINE S. VALENTE

CV/CC