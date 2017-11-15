Duterte welcomes China’s Premier Li in Malacañang

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte welcomed Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Malacañang for his official visit, a day after the closing of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Manila.

Li arrived at the Malacañan Palace grounds at 3:55 p.m. for the official welcome ceremony.

The Chinese Premier will then sign the guest book at the President’s Hall in Malacañan Palace, which will then be followed by an expanded bilateral meeting where they are expected to discuss issues of common interest.

Duterte and Li will also witness the signing of various Memoranda of Agreement.

After the bilateral meeting, the two leaders will meet the press for a joint statement.

Duterte and Li will then lead the ceremonial launching of the P450-million Binondo-Intramuros Bridge and the P260-million Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge.

Li arrived in Manila on Sunday night to attend the 31st Asean Summit and other related meetings held November 13 to 14 as a dialogue partner.