Duterte will finish term – Pimentel

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will finish his term and only a military attack from a superior nation can change that, Senator Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said Thursday.

Pimentel was reacting to the reported plot allegedly drawn up by former US ambassador Philip Goldberg to undermine and oust the President within a period of one-and-a-half years.

“He (Duterte) will finish his term. Only a much superior attacking foreign military force can stop him from finishing his term, God willing,” the Senate President said.

Pimentel, president of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) where Duterte is chairman, echoed Malacañang’s statement Tuesday that efforts to unseat the President were likely to fail because he enjoys the support of the people.

The President retained an “excellent” net trust rating in the fourth-quarter survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) in the first week of December.

This was despite local and international criticism of the rising number deaths amid the anti-illegal drugs campaign of the Duterte administration.

“Duterte has the support of the overwhelming number of people. He will do what he believes are the right things to do for the nation,” Pimentel added.

Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption founding chairman Dante Jimenez shared the view, saying Filipinos won’t be easily swayed by critics of the President.

“The election has long been over, let the guy (Duterte) serve his full six years. He just wants the best for the country and its people,” he said.

An uprising by the military and police is unlikely, said Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd in an earlier interview, as the morale of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police was high.

“The last time I felt like this when I was a soldier was during the time of President (Ferdinand) Marcos. When we were given orders we never looked back to check if the one giving the order was only drunk or had a bad day,” Honasan said.

Honasan said morale was high because of the President’s assurance to the uniformed men of protection in the performance of their duties.