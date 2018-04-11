Duterte will have final say on PDP-Laban Senate slate in 2019 polls–Alvarez

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will have the final word on who is going to make the list of PDP-Laban’s Senate ticket for the 2019 elections, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte said on Wednesday.

Alvarez made the response when asked if he was in a way concerned that his wishlist for PDP-Laban Senate candidates for 2019 differed with another PDP-Laban party stalwart, Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd.

“Us having different preferences [for the Senate slate]is not a problem because the final say…the one who will approve of it is the President who is the Chairman of the PDP-Laban,” Alvarez said in a television interview.

“It is the President who will endorse his candidates, so that [differences]is not a problem. Those differences are temporary,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez has named the following as potential Senate candidates of the ruling party for the 2019 polls: Senate President Pimentel, Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, Rep. Rey Umali of Oriental Mindoro, Presidential Adviser for Political Affairs Francis Tolentino, Representatives Dong Mangudadatu of Maguindanao, Geraldine Roman of Bataan, Karlo Nograles of Davao City, Albee Benitez of Negros Occidental, Committee on Housing and Urban Development chairman; Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, Jr.; and Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson.

Alvarez also maintained that the PDP-Laban’s Senate bets should support federalism and should rate high in surveys.

Pimentel has made similar suggestions as Alvarez but unlike the Speaker, the Senate President was open to accepting non-PDP-Laban members in the party’s Senate slate such as incumbent Senators Nancy Binay, Grace Poe, Cynthia Villar, Sonny Angara and Joseph Victor Ejercito. LLANESCA T. PANTI