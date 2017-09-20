Duterte: I won’t appoint barangay officials

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will not appoint barangay officials in the event that Congress would approve the postponement of their elections and that of the Sangguniang Kabataan in October.

The President said his critics claims that he wanted more power were baseless because he has no ill-motives in pushing for the postponement of the polls.

“I am not interested in appointing barangay officials. I have no agenda. What I am saying is that we are a narco state, and 40 percent of the barangay captains, and mayors are involved in illegal drugs,” Duterte said during the oathtaking of newly-elected Philippine National Police Academy Alumni Association, Inc. Board of Trustees at the Palace.

The Senate panels on electoral reforms and finance led by Senators Richard Gordon and Vicente Sotto 3rd approved a joint committee report postponing the October 2017 barangay polls to 2018 and allowing the President to replace the incumbents with appointees.

“If you want people appointed, I am not going to be involved in that. They say I am for placing too much power on myself. No. What will I get out of that? A bone? I am not campaigning for anybody,” Duterte added.

The House of Representatives approved the postponement of the October 2017 polls on third and final reading last Sept. 11 but its version provided for incumbents to remain in their posts until the next elections. LLANESCA T. PANTI



















