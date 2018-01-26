Duterte won’t be cowered by IS threat — Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is unfazed by the reported threats from IS, Malacañang said on Friday, as it assured the public that the Chief Executive was safe while in India.

Palace Spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after Indian news site The Print reported that IS has put Duterte on its radar because of the Filipino leader’s role in the defeat of allied terrorists in Marawi City.

“PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) will not cower to threats from ISIS nor any other terrorist groups,” Roque said in a statement sent to reporters.

Duterte is in New Delhi, India to attend a regional summit with Indian and the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). The President, along with other Asean leaders, is also set to attend the Republic Day in New Delhi on Friday.

The Print, quoting a security agency source, reported that IS was allegedly planning to stage an attack against Duterte during India’s Republic Day Parade.

“Duterte is coming with baggage, as he has been very vocal about wiping out IS. The Indonesian President too will be present, and could also be a target. We have intelligence inputs that the IS has mobilized its people and is planning to strike,” The Print said, referring to Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

But Roque said the Presidential Security Group (PSG) and Indian authorities have taken all measures to ensure that Duterte and fellow Southeast Asian leaders were secured.

“He (Duterte) is unmoved by this latest threat and will be unrelenting in his fight against violent extremism. All precautions though are being taken by the PSG and Indian authorities,” he said.

The President’s spokesman also stressed that the Philippine delegation to India “will all be there for and with him.”

“He (Duterte) has pledged to serve the Filipino people and has left the issue of his mortality to the creator,” Roque added.

Duterte, in his previous speeches, has repeatedly warned against the possible retaliation of IS after the government troops defeated the Maute extremist group, which laid siege to Marawi City for five months in 2017. CATHERINE VALENTE