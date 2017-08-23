Duterte won’t interfere in probe on Customs corruption linking son

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte won’t interfere in the ongoing investigation on corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) allegedly involving one of his children, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The President won’t interfere,” Abella said when sought for a reaction on the revelation before the Senate blue ribbon committee by Mark Taguba, a fly-by-night broker at the Bureau of Customs (BOC), that he was asked to pay P5 million to meet Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte.

The young Duterte’s name was mentioned several times in the ongoing Senate investigation on alleged corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BOC), highlighted by the entry of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” or methamphetamine hydrochloride, which slipped past Customs.

Duterte had said he would step down as President if one of his children — Paolo, Sarah and Sebastian – would be found guilty of corruption.

The Palace, however, raised doubts on the credibility Taguba.

Taguba even showed a screenshot of the exchange of text messages between him and a certain Nani about the planned meeting with the Davao City vice mayor.

“Everything has to be vetted. If somebody makes an implication [of corruption], it still has to be vetted, especially the witness…at least if he is a credible witness,” Abella said in a chance interview.

“There has to be verifiable evidence, not hearsay,” Abella added.

Taguba testified before the Senate blue ribbon committee on Tuesday about the existence of a “Davao group” that earned P1 million weekly to facilitate the uninterrupted entry of cargo at the BOC. LLANESCA T. PANTI



READ: Witness claims ‘Davao group’ got P1M weekly for cargo release.