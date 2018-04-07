Duterte, Xi set to hold talks on terrorism, drugs

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he visits China next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

In a news conference in Malacañang, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Manuel Teehankee said the meeting between Duterte and Xi was set for April 10 on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on the southern island province of Hainan.

“On April 10, the President will hold a bilateral meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ways to further enhance the bilateral relationship between the Philippines and China,” Teehankee told reporters.

“The two leaders will also discuss ways to collaborate on jointly addressing pressing issues as well as common threats such as violent extremism and terrorism and cross-border traffic of illegal narcotics,” he added.

Teehankee said Duterte and Xi could discuss the issues on the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) dispute during their meeting.

“On this, I think the President has been very clear that he maintains the Philippine position and the meetings are based on mutual respect and equal—equality among nations,” he added.

Teehankee said the two leaders might also discuss joint exploration, taking off from the earlier meeting between Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“We can expect that pursuant to the follow-up from the March meeting, that any joint exploration will be based on prudent principles that will be beneficial to the Philippines and China and to the Asia-Pacific region in general,” he said.

It will be Duterte’s third visit to China since he assumed the presidency in June 2016. He made a state visit to China in October 2016 as Manila sought to repair ties with Beijing that were strained by disputes over the West Philippine Sea.

In May 2017, Duterte made his second visit to China to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, where Xi unveiled an ambitious plan to build a trade and investment route that spans Asia, Europe and Africa.

During the Boao Forum, Duterte is expected to meet with other world leaders, as well as leaders and experts in the fields of governance, economics, trade and industry, technology and innovation.

Duterte and his economic team are also expected to promote the country as an investment and tourist destination during the event.

Teehankee said Duterte would be addressing the BFA’s Opening Plenary, which he noted was “a singular privilege for the Philippines and a privilege for acknowledging the President’s role and leadership in Asia and the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region.”

“The President sees the goals of the forum as parallel and complementary to his own vision of a developed Philippines and a more prosperous Filipino nation as well as a more prosperous Asean economic region,” Teehankee said.

The Boao forum was conceptualized in 1998 by then President Fidel V. Ramos, Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke and Japanese Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa.

It was launched in February 2001 with an initial 26 participating countries. Today, the BFA has 29 member nations.

The forum aims to bring together heads of state, business elites, academic experts and media personalities to discuss cooperation, innovations, and solutions towards a more open and prosperous Asia.

This year’s theme is “An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity.”

Hong Kong stopover

From China, Duterte will go to Hong Kong for a working visit, Teehankee said.

Duterte is expected to meet with the Filipino community there “being one of the initiatives closest to the heart of the President.”

“He (Duterte) is eager to see and hear firsthand the concerns and the situation of our kababayan (compatriots) in Hong Kong,” Teehankee said.

The President will return to Manila on April 12.