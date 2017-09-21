Duterte’s common law wife in New York on invitation of US First Lady — Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s common law wife Honeylet Avanceña is in New York on a personal trip, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said Thursday.

Avanceña was first spotted in New York by ABS-CBN reporter Don Tagala when he chanced upon Avanceña who just finished watching a Broadway show in New York.

“Madame Cielito Avancena is on a personal trip to New York to attend an event upon the invitation of First Lady of The United States, Madame Melania Trump,” Abella said in a statement.

Tagala asked Avanceña if she was a part of the Philippine delegation for the UN General Assembly in New York, and Avanceña answered in the affirmative. When Tagala asked for her specific role in the PH delegation, Avanceña said she was invited.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that Avanceña was not a part of the Philippine delegation for the UN General Assembly but was invited to attend the side meetings in line with Avanceña’s advocacy work.

The Manila Times asked the US Embassy in Manila to confirm the invitation but has not replied as of posting time.