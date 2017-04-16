Duterte’s Easter wish: ‘Salvation’ from drugs

LIKE Jesus Christ who went through hardship and suffering for the love of mankind, Filipinos should continue to work hard for the sake of the country.

This was President Rodrigo Duterte’s message to Filipinos on Easter Sunday, when Catholics celebrate the resurrection of Christ three days after his death on the cross.

Duterte underscored the need to improve peace and order to push the country’s development.

“I join the rest of the Christian world as we celebrate the fulfillment of Resurrection three days after the passion and death of Jesus Christ on the Cross,” Duterte said.

“May this occasion be a reminder to Filipinos that our country deserves salvation from drugs, criminality and corruption that have long plagued this nation and that our people will rise and triumph over society’s ills,” he added.

The President then urged Filipinos to follow Christ’s example and make sacrifices for the greater good of the country.

“The story of the Risen Christ on Easter Sunday is a message of perseverance and faith in the grief of Black Saturday. Christ’s Resurrection should inspire us to achieve our collective aspirations through our unwavering devotion,” Duterte said.

“Let the promise of Easter be our guide as we build a progressive, inclusive and independent nation—where government and people work together to attain peace, justice, safety and security for all,” he added.

Duterte went on a weeklong overseas trip for state visits to three countries in the Middle East.

The President first visited Saudi Arabia where he was able to secure three agreements, before proceeding to Bahrain and Qatar. He is expected to return to the Philippines today, Sunday.