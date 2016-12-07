Duterte’s style like Lee Kuan Yew’s – Arroyo

Former president Gloria Arroyo likened President Rodrigo Duterte’s style of governance to that of Singapore’s esteemed leader Lee Kuan Yew.

“We want the Philippines to be peaceful and safe, and a model of clean governance. I believe President Duterte’s strong governance is very much like Lee Kuan Yew,” she said in her speech at the 9th Global Congress and Conferment Ceremony of the Royal Institution of Singapore held at the Manila Hotel.

She said Duterte is practicing the theme of Tuesday’s event—“Organizational Transparency: Bedrock of Good Governance.”

Arroyo, who was honored as patron of the Royal Institution of Singapore, urged the audience consisting of Filipinos and foreigners to support Duterte’s government, saying Filipinos want to follow the progress of Singapore.

Arroyo said the resignation of Vice President Leni Robredo from her Cabinet post was inevitable because of her differences with Duterte.

Among the Royal Institution officials who welcomed Arroyo were Dr. Athena George Ang, president; Dr. Clarke Slemon, chairman; Dr. Samuel Salvador, chancellor; and Dr. Helen Molano, chief compliance officer.

The honorees included former senator Santanina Tillah Rasul and Secretary Martin Andanar, head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office.