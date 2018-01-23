Duterte’s wish: ‘Kill journalism in this country’

“THERE are three kinds of journalists in this country,” said Rodrigo Duterte at a press conference in Davao City on June 2, 2016.“Those who are the crusaders, telling the truth, baring it all before the public…Sometimes they hit those who cannot tolerate the truth being exposed to the public…And they do not accept money.” The man is just warming up. But we can sense a diatribe is coming. The president-elect knows his audience is a captive one, and will hang on his every word.

“The second class of journalist,” he continues, resting a side of leathery cheek against knuckles, “are the mouthpieces of vested interests…the publicists.” The third sort of journalist, and here he spits out the word “journalist” with snarling contempt, he describes as the “lowlifes.” These people, he says, travel about accepting money from illegal sources and in return, and I quote verbatim, “keeping shut their mouth. They are paid; they ask for more, and if there is nothing coming their way, they talk more. They destroy people, and family, and they die.” These journalists, he says, are nothing more than extortionists. And he lumps most Filipino journalists into this “lowlife” category.

How to eradicate this scourge? What is Duterte’s answer? What does he wish for? “Kill journalism,” he says. “Stop journalism in the country.”

The strategy became evident almost from the moment Duterte took office. Vera Files, the online fact-checking news website headed by the indefatigable Ellen Tordesillas, has compiled an instructive timeline of the government’s attacks against its press critics. It is a chronological list of verbal threats and intimidation, and breezy false accusations.

On May 31, 2016, the first entry on the timeline reads, journalists are told by Duterte how they could not invoke the right to freedom of expression and find protection from the Constitution should they malign a person’s reputation. Here you might think— ah! Duterte intended to crack down on defamation and strengthen Philippines’ libel laws. Wrong. He rages at journalists who dig up stories that make him and members of his family look bad. There will be a day of reckoning for those “vultures” and paid-hack sons of bitches, he vows. And so, it began.

On February 20, 2017, Martin Andanar, the head of presidential communications, accused journalists of taking $1,000 bribes for covering the Senate hearing on the Davao Death Squads. In the ensuing months, news agencies most critical of the President’s policies, particularly his bloody campaign against drugs, were under attack. On April 27, 2017, Duterte threatened the TV network ABS-CBN. He would block the renewal of their license, he said, urging them later to promote his federalism agenda. In July, during his state of the nation address, he alleged ABS-CBN and the online news agency Rappler of being American-owned, in violation of laws restricting foreign ownership of mass media. This bullying carried on throughout the year. In August, he leaned hard against the Philippine Daily Inquirer (PDI) newspaper, via ad boycotts and economic harassment. In November, Joel Egco, a communications undersecretary put forward the preposterous claim that journalists invented extrajudicial killings.

The blustering rages and threats were not just hot, empty air. They carried all the weight and force of a presidential order. By November 2017, through Machiavellian maneuverings, Ramon Ang, the tycoon said to be a close ally to Duterte, bought out the PDI from its owners, the Rufino-Prieto family. On January 15, 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission revoked Rappler’s license to operate.

Worse still, the following day, a hastily formed House sub-committee convening on constitutional amendments, agitated to limit the constitutional protection of free speech in Article III, Section 4 of the Constitution. The proposal is to insert the phrase “responsible exercise” into the passage that safeguards freedom of speech and expression, press freedom, and the right of people to assemble and petition the government. It is a pernicious, qualifying phrase that strangles the breadth and scope of a fundamental freedom. “How can you define responsible?” party-list Rep. Gary Alejano rightly protested.

Meanwhile, lying, falsehoods, the flow of fake news, the legitimization of public vilification and name-calling, have intensified and accelerated. Oxford University revealed that Duterte had spent P10million, or $200,000, on cyber trolls and bots that operated to manipulate social media, flood the Internet with pro-government propaganda and fake news, and identify, harass and abuse individuals and groups voicing opposition. In May 2017, former sexy dancer Mocha Uson was appointed assistant secretary of presidential communications. She served to galvanize the already bizarre and ugly cast of characters functioning as the President’s liars, manure spreaders and shit-stirrers. Yesterday, the alumni association of the pious University of Santo Tomas presented her with an award for exemplary citizenship and public service.

Then there are the killings of journalists. At least four—radio broadcasters and columnists from around the country—have been assassinated since Duterte’s inauguration until mid-2017.

The wish to “kill journalism” in the Philippines stems from the warped mindset of the country’s leader. The realization process is proving to be swift and deadly and part of a distinct authoritarian pattern.

