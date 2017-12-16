Dy clinches Cebu Country Club Nov plum

Mark Anthony Dy carded a 66 net score to clinch the Class A crown of the 2017 Cebu Country Club men’s November monthly medal tournament held recently in Banilad, Cebu City.

Dy, a 5-handicapper, sizzled with a 71 gross score to romp away with the title over second placer Jufil Sato, who finished with 77 gross for a 70 net points. Frederic Chiongbian fired an even-par 72 to take the third spot.

Masashi Meguro, meanwhile, topped the Class B division with a 64 followed by Kim Jae Eun and Jack Huang, who had identical 65 scores. Kim Jae Eun beat Jack Huang via countback to place second in that division.

Class C champion Gilfer Alvarez pulled off a score of 64 to get past first runner-up Lorenz Florendo (64) and second runner-up Pete Polo (69).

Naotsugu Isobe won the Class D title with a 64 followed by Thomas Ware (69) at second and Ruben Almendras (72) at third.

Warren Bedell, on the other hand, was hailed as the guests division winner with 75 while Hugu Saurat (82) landed at second spot and Makoto Okuma (88) at third.

In the ladies’ division, champion Crystal Faith Neri had a closing score of 78 against first runner-up Lee Moon Soon, who had 86.

In the seniors category, Mamoru Ito shot a 70 to top his division, beating Robin Craze and Ben Dapat, who had 72 and 74 as they settled for second and third positions, respectively.