Dy rules Pemcor Golf Cup Class A division

Erol Dy finished with 70 to rule Class A of the 11th Pemcor Golf Cup held last August 25 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club in Talisay, Batangas.

Dy settled for a 76 gross with six handicap points spiked by three birdies to win via countback against first runner-up Jun De Leon, who had 70 net points.

Allan Reyes and Almario Alix, meanwhile, fired an identical 72 points with the former settling for the Class B crown with 48-in points via countback on hole no. 10.

Meanwhile, winners of Class C and Ladies division were Vic Lasalla with 75 net points and Jhen Calibuso with 73, respectively.

On the other hand, Benjie Castañeda carded a par-69 to claim the lowest net title while Joey Solis scored a 74 gross to receive the lowest gross award.

More than 180 golfers from the field of industrial and electrical engineering joined the one-day event that aims to foster camaraderie and partnership among industry stakeholders.

The competition took place in line with the birthday celebration of Pemcor president Bernard Morillo.

Also present in the tournament were some Club 515 members of the Ayala Alabang Country Club.