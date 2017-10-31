Dying traditions of the Agta in Bicol

Long before the coming of funeral parlors and mortuaries in Bicol, the Agta in Iriga, Camarines Sur, bury their dead according to their own age-old practices.

The late lawyer and historian Jose Calleja Reyes, whose family once owned a hacienda at the foot of Mount Iriga, documented these practices in his book, Bicol Maharlika.

Most of the workers at their abaca plantation in Hacienda Mamoco were Agta who worked as strippers of the fibers of the hemp.

Once an Agta dies, some men of the tribe would leave for the forest and look for an agul (CaryotacummingiLodd), a soft species of palm tree.

With an adze, they would cut it horizontally in half and gouge out the pith except both ends of the trunk.

The dead would be placed inside the hollowed half then covered with the other half.

Both parts would then be glued with a mixture of salong, the sticky sap of the almaciga tree.

The improvised coffin would then be placed on the sleeping platform of their lean-tos, after which the mourning would start, signaled by the beating of a drum called gimbal, and a funerary dance.

Tuba or coconut wine and food would be served for the mourners and the dancing would go on till the wee hours of the morning.

The mourning itself would last as long as the food and wine still flowed.

Otherwise, it would be time for the dead to be buried.

Before the interment, however, the elder of the tribe would walk around the coffin and sprinkle ashes over the participants.

Then the funeral procession would begin and wind its way on the mountain up to the burial ground.

Only an ornamental called lirio and planted by the family of the deceased would mark the final resting place of the dead.

These days, researchers of the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples would come looking for these markers as evidence to support the ancestral domain claims of Agta.

Often, they are difficult or rarely found for just like the old burial practices of the Agta, they are now forgotten or abandoned altogether.