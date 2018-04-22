Dyip runs over Blackwater in Commissioner’s Cup opener

Unheralded Jeremy King scored a career-high 30 points on Sunday to lead Columbian Dyip to a 126-98 win over Blackwater in the opening day of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Rashawn McCarthy finished with 22 points, Carlo Lastimosa added 14, Eric Camson and Ronald Tubid finished with 12 apiece while CJ Aiken displayed an all-around game of nine points, 22 rebounds, six steals, four assists and two blocks also for the Columbian Dyip.

Jarrid Famous led the Elite with 35 points and 22 rebounds but committed 11 turnovers.

The game was marred by an altercation between Camson and Allein Maliksi early in the payoff period. Both were meted with technical fouls.

***

Scores:

COLUMBIAN – 126: King 30, McCarthy 22, Lastimosa 14, Camson 12, Tubid 12, Aiken 9, Celda 6, Corpuz 6, Khobuntin 6, Cahilig 5, Sara 4.

BLACKWATER – 98: Famous 35, Maliksi 22, Belo 11, Erram 8, Pinto 8, Marcelo 4, DiGregorio 2, Cruz 2, Sena 2, Palma 2, Jose 2, Sumang 0.

Quarter Scores: 27-25, 59-55, 87-72, 126-98.