Dylan in Stockholm to accept Nobel

STOCKHOLM: After months of controversy, Bob Dylan is in Stockholm to finally grab his Nobel literature prize in a meeting with the Swedish Academy, which awarded him for his poetry. The first songwriter to receive the prestigious award, Dylan has joined the league of Nobel laureates including Thomas Mann, Albert Camus, Samuel Beckett, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Doris Lessing. At a secret time and place, the famously reclusive Dylan is to receive his Nobel diploma and medal in a closed meeting with the members of the Swedish Academy, which elects the winners of the literature prize. But the 75-year-old rock enigma will not give his traditional Nobel lecture during the meeting, the only requirement to receive the eight million kronor (836,000 euros, $895,000) that comes with the prize.The clock is ticking for Dylan who has until June 10 to deliver his lecture, which could be anything from a short speech to a performance, a video broadcast or even a song. Failing that he risks losing the prize money.

AFP