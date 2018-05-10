Thursday, May 10, 2018
    Dynamic duo

    Boardroom Watch

    Ray and Rainier Jacinto reflect a harmonious partnership that informs their professional and personal lives. What is the secret of working with a blood relative? Tips from the dynamic duo.

    RAY
    • Don’t pressure your children to join the business. It should not be a given because that can create disharmony and the business as well as family relationships will suffer.

    • Communication is important. Always communicate.

    RAINIER
    • It may be a family business, but you should be sure to fulfill your responsibility for the aspect of the business you were hired to address.


    • You must be trusted and given the leeway to do your job. That is important. Otherwise you cannot perform your best.

