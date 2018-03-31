E-gaming seen driving office demand

ARANETA Center sees opportunities in the burgeoning offshore gaming sector for its office and residential leasing business, a company executive said.

Antonio Mardo, Araneta Center Inc. senior vice-president for operations, said that the Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) segment has the potential to become one of the main growth drivers of the local office market after the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector witnessed a slowdown in 2017.

“Last year I think the BPO sector only got in roughly 500,000 square meters of offices, while POGO got almost one million square meters of offices,” he told reporters following a topping-off ceremony for Cyberpark 2 office tower last week.

Mardo said that if POGO operators decided to occupy Araneta Center’s office spaces, this would also reflect success for its residential spaces.

“When you get POGO, you will also get them for residential apartments because the Chinese nationals, when they locate in a particular locality, they also live in the area. Mapupuno ka agad [You would have full occupancy immediately],” he said.

However, Mardo said the group would first need to obtain the nod of the Quezon City government.

“[I]t is not yet an accepted type of business. We will talk to the local government,” he said, adding they have already commenced initial talks.

Mardo assured that Filipinos would not be affected by the offshore gaming business as operators only serve the Chinese mainland.

“There are no actual physical gamblers. It is not a casino, just an office. Mga nagbe-bet dun mga Chinese [The ones who make bets there are the Chinese],” he stressed.

He said that if POGOs located there it would benefit both parties “because we get to fill up our offices, generate revenues, [and]if there are revenues then you pay for taxes in the city.”

Araneta Center expects its Cyberpark 2 office tower to be completed by October this year. The tower offers 27 floors of office space for lease, two floors for retail shops, and three levels of basement parking.