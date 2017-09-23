E-payment service firms partner with Facebook

DIGITAL payment service providers PayMaya and GCash launched a partnership with Facebook Messenger to widen the reach of mobile financial services in the country.

In a statement on Friday, Ginger Baker, product manager at Facebook, said the partnership would allow Filipinos “to send money, pay bills, and buy mobile data using Messenger.”

He said based on information from the World Bank, only one third of the populace have accounts for financial transactions, thus the partnership took advantage of the popularity of the messaging app of Facebook. The social networking service has 47 million Filipino active users.

He explained users can just tap on a Messenger contact to send money, adding that a phone number or bank routing number is not needed for this service.

“Pay from your balance or drop off funds at a local Smart Padala, or Globe, Robinsons, or Tambunting store. Payments are posted on the same day, and you’ll receive a digital confirmation. No need to spend time and money travelling to pay bills,” he added.

He also said consumers can buy load for their phones using Messenger.

Baker said PayMaya and GCash transactions are supervised by the central bank of the Philippines to ensure that the transactions are secure.