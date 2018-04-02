EAC stuns Ebondo-less CEU in D-League

Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) pulled off a come-from-behind 89-87 shocker over Centro Escolar University in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Monday at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The Generals erased a 24-point deficit in the first half before Cedric De Joya took over down the stretch en route to the upset victory.

“At least, our preparation during the Holy Week paid off,” beamed Batangas-EAC head coach Ariel Sison, whose crew snapped a four-game losing skid and improve its win-loss record to 2-8 for a tie at No. 10 with Jose Rizal University.

“We had a very bad start. Fortunately, we recovered that’s why we’re really thankful that we won,” he added.

De Joya paced the also-ran Generals with 19 points, firing 10 of those in the pivotal fourth quarter, to go with three assists, two rebounds and two steals. The pint-sized guard also drained seven straight points in the thrilling endgame.

Philip Tampoc chalked 15 markers, Jerome Garcia and Chris Dela Peña chipped in 13 points apiece while Cedrick Ablaza logged a double-double of 12 markers and as many boards.

Judel Fuentes finished with a game-high 26 points anchored on five triples even as JJ Manlangit scored 16 markers for the Scorpions, who ended the eliminations on a sour note and fell to No. 3 with an 8-3 slate.

Mark Neil Cruz had 15 points and 12 rebounds in the loss that left CEU’s bid for an outright semifinals berth hanging in the balance.

Congolese big man Rod Ebondo was not able to suit up for the Mendiola-based squad anew still due to his back injury.

“Luckily, Ebondo did not play. We did not expect that Ebondo would not play because we prepared for him. This win really belongs to us,” said Sison.