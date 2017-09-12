Eagle Cement inks supply deal with EEI

EAGLE Cement Corp. announced on Monday it has sealed an agreement with construction firm EEI Corp. to supply cement for its projects amid increased construction activity in the property sector and with an infrastructure boom under way driven by the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program.

“This contract is another feather in our cap,” Eagle Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Manny Teng said.

“EEI is among the biggest players in the infrastructure industry and their confidence in Eagle, as exemplified by this partnership, is testament to the quality of our products and service,” he added.

Eagle is currently exclusively supplying two landmark EEI projects—the P37.4 billion Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 and the P62.7 billion MRT-7.

“EEI needs a supplier like Eagle that can provide cement that meets [our]standards in terms of quality and quantity. With the upcoming line-up of projects for EEI, [we]believe Eagle’s soon-to-be-expanded capacity will be of great asset to [our]business,” EEI Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer Edwin Constantino said.

“With the excellent experience we’ve had with Eagle Cement, along with the expansion of their capacity, they will be able to provide companies like us with cement that matches the scale and requirements of our projects.

Eagle’s cement meets the required strength that we need to be able to build our projects successfully,” he added.

Eagle is expected to expand its capacity in early 2018 with the completion of its third production line in Bulacan.

The new line will bring Eagle’s capacity to up to 7.1 million metric tons per year.

Eagle Cement is a newly-listed cement manufacturing firm under magnate Ramon Ang.