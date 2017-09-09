Eagle Masters takes off Sept.15

The 9th Davao Eagle Masters Open Golf Tournament will be held from September 15 to 17 in Davao City.

Teams composed of five members will compete in the 36-hole tournament. The first 18 holes will be played at the Apo Golf and Country Club while the other half will be played at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf course.

The best four scores each day will be aggregated using the Stableford scoring system.

The competition features five categories namely championship flight, classes A, B, C and seniors (55 years old above). A Molave point system will be used in the seniors’ class.

Meanwhile, the average of the lowest indexes as of August 2017 shall determine the team’s classification. The Unified National Handicapping System index for the month of August will be applied.

Entry fee costs P6,000 per player inclusive of green fee for two days of play and practice rounds

The fund raising event aims to finance the charity projects of the club.

Proceeds of the previous editions of the tourney were used to help victims of calamities and fund the education of deserving dependents of caddies.

Various Ecco shoes and golf bags will be given away to participants while the hole-in-one prizes on designated holes are brand new Toyota Vios, P100,000 cash, a motorcycle and a television.

For inquiries, email the organizers at davaoeaglemastersgolfclub@yahoo.com.