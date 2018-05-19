Eagle Ridge soars with 2 WGAP titles

Eagle Ridge snapped a run of mediocre stints with a solid showing at home, winning two divisions even as Villamor stretched its overall lead with two runner-up finishes in the second leg of the 2018 WGAP Circuit at Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias, Cavite recently.

Erlinda Goble and Lita Samson scored 36 and 33 points, respectively, while Arlette Dizon and Rosemarie Johnsen shot 32 points apiece under the Stableford scoring system, powering Eagle Ridge to Class B victory with a 133, five ahead of Wack Wack, which pooled a 128 behind Monique Arroyo’s sizzling 49 points.

Camp Aguinaldo, led by Grace Montilla’s 37 points, snatched third place with a 123, nipping Sta. Elena in the countback via lower handicaps.

The hosts also imposed their will in Class C, assembling a whopping 146 behind Nina Kersey, Teresita Rutherford and Richilda De Groot’s identical 37 points and Judith Jackson’s 35 points for a big 14-point romp over Villamor, which scored a 132, led by Helen Ambrose’s 36 points.

Sta. Elena, with Cheese Ong and Calene Ong’s firing identical 35 points, also pooled a 132 but lost again in the countback and settled for third in the second leg of the three-division circuit organized and conducted by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

Aguinaldo and Villamor, meanwhile, provided the thrilling battle in Class A with the former edging the latter in the countback after turning in identical 121s in the 18-hole tournament featuring the leading golfing ladies of the country’s top golf clubs.

Alabang placed third in the premier division with a 117.

Mabel Salivio fired 34 points while Matet Salivio, Ruby Hamis and Vangie Omlang backed her up with 32, 30 and 25 points, respectively, for Aguinaldo while Villamor drew 33 points from Jocelyn Afante with Dorkas Guerrero, Ma. Denise Tambuatco and Ester Fasol adding 31, 29 and 28, respectively.

With two wins, Eagle Ridge rose from the bottom of the pack to joint second with Alabang with six points, but Villamor padded its overall lead to five with 11 points. Aguinaldo has four points followed by Sta. Elena with three while Tagaytay and Wack Wack tote two points apiece and Forest Hills and Aguinaldo have one points each.

Sharing the spotlight are Afante, Arroyo and Tagaytay’s Connie Mamaril (37 points), who clinched the individual titles in Classes A, B and C, respectively.