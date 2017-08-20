Eagles, Archers gear up for golf duel

Ateneo and La Salle bring their storied sports rivalry to the fairways again as they slug it out in the 30th Ateneo-La Salle Golf Classic on September 18 at the Forest Hills Golf and Country Club in Antipolo.

The Blue Eagles brace for a tough challenge from the Archers as they go for back-to-back in the annual 18-hole tournament featuring their respective stars in various eras.

Players from the Open, Year 1969 and below and Decade 70-79 will be tackling the long Jack Nicklaus-designed course while those from Decade 80-89, 90 and up and ladies divisions will play the Arnold Palmer layout.

“No one has the advantage. It would be nice to see them compete without any edge,” said the joint organizing committee made up for representatives of both schools.

Registration is ongoing and is open to all alumni and students of Jesuit or Christian Brother’s schools qualified by and conditional to having graduated at least two (2) years.

Tournament fee is P4,000, inclusive of green fee, golf cart, giveaways, awards lunch, raffle stub and two mulligans.