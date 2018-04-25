Eagles, Bulldogs collide in UAAP volley finals

Ateneo de Manila University toppled second-ranked Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18, to advance to the title round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City. It will be Ateneo’s fifth straight finals appearance.

Four-time Most Valuable Player Marck Espejo run over the Tamaraws’ defense with 34 attacks for 37 points to lead the Blue Eagles to victory.

Gunning for a four-peat, Ateneo will take on elimination round topnotcher National University in the best-of-three championship series at 12 noon on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Crossing paths in the finals for the fifth straight year, the Eagles and the Bulldogs went 1-1 in their head-to-head this season.

“It’s a fate that we’ll face them (NU) again in the finals. NU is the strongest team here in the UAAP in terms of manpower. They’re a solid team,” said Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro.

“We’re No. 3, they’re No. 1 so we’re the underdogs. They have the materials. What is important is that we will be prepared. We will be ready. We will do our best. Practice, practice, practice. Work hard, work hard, work hard. Pray hard, pray hard, pray hard,” he added.

Ateneo may have lost to FEU twice in the eliminations but prevailed in the games that mattered.

“The players today sacrificed a lot. They really wanted this. They told last night (Tuesday), they will never back down,” said Almadro.

Following up the historic 55-point outburst that forced the do-or-die, Espejo got the needed support from his teammates.

Ron Medalla, Karl Baysa, Chumason Njigha and Gian Glorioso teamed up for 29 points, while Ish Polvorosa was also splendid in orchestrating the Eagles’ offense, tossing in 40 excellent sets.

RJ Paler had 14 points while Jude Garcia and JP Bugaoan added 11 and 10 hits, respectively, for the Tamaraws.