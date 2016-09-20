Eagles claw Bears to stay unbeaten

CHICAGO: Ryan Matthews scored two touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 29-14 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Matthews barreled over from close range twice while rookie quarterback Carson Wentz connected with Trey Burton for a two-yard touchdown pass as the Eagles made Chicago pay for two costly turnovers. The victory leaves the Eagles level with the New York Giants at the top of the NFC East with both sides winning their opening two games.

AFP