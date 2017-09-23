Eala, 2 others sustain form in WTA Future elims

Alexandra Eala, Macy Carlos and Tracy Llamas posted back-to-back wins to stay unbeaten in their respective divisions in the Cebuana Lhuillier WTA Future Stars qualifying tournament at the Valle Verde Country Club in Pasig on Saturday.

The left-handed Eala, who crushed Sydney Enriquez, 6-0, 6-0, in the opener of the three-day elims last Friday, toppled Minette Bentillo, 6-0, 6-2, then whipped Julia Ignacio, 6-0, 6-1, to clinch the top spot in Group B of the 14-and-under crossover semifinals of the tournament which offers berths in the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) Future Stars Finals in Singapore next month.

Carlos, who outclassed Alexa Milliam, 6-2, 6-1, in the first round, also disposed of Justine Maneja, 6-2, 6-0, and Gabrielle Zoleta, 6-1, 6-1, to notch the top spot in Group A.

Milliam, meanwhile, bounced back with a tough 4-6, 6-4, 14-12 decision over Maneja.

Llamas, who stunned top seed and last year’s 16-and-under finalist Carlyn Guarde Friday, dominated Jazzelle Madis, 6-2, 6-0, then thwarted Kiana de Asis, 6-3, 6-3, to gain the top seeding spot in Group B in their side of the event.

Danna Abad bested Winona Cabardo, 6-0, 7-5, in the other 16-U duel of the tournament sanctioned by Unified Tennis Philippines and supported by Dunlop Sports.

“We are amazed with the level of talent and commitment displayed by the girls on the second day of the WTA Future Stars tournament. This underlines my belief that given the proper venue and push to improve their skills on the court, the girls will be more than capable to deliver. I look forward to seeing more impressive matches coming from our young tennis players as we enter the semi-finals,” said UTP co-founder and Cebuana Lhuillier president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier.

They dispute the top slots in the two categories today with the winners earning berths in the WTA Future Stars Finals set Oct. 16-23 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.