Eala, Carlos pace WTA Future Stars elims

Alexandra Eala and Macy Carlos posted a pair of lopsided victories to lead the early charge of the fancied bets at the start of the second Cebuana Lhuillier WTA Future Stars qualifying tournament at the Valle Verde Country Club in Pasig on Friday.

Eala crushed Sydney Enriquez, 6-0, 6-0, to open her title-retention drive in the 14-and-under class of the two-division event offering berths in next month’s WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) Future Stars Finals in Singapore.

Carlos also romped off with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Alexa Joy Milliam while Minette Bentillo bested Julia Ignacio, 6-0, 6-3, and Justine Maneja held off Gabrielle Zoleta, 6-3, 6-2, in the tournament backed by Dunlop Sports.

Tracy Llamas, meanwhile, stunned top seed and last year’s finalist Carlyn Guarde, 6-4, 4-6, 10-5, to lead the early winners in the 16-and-under side of the three-day event sanctioned by the United Tennis Philippines.

Elizabeth Abarquez thwarted Winona Cabardo, 6-4, 6-3, Jazzelle Madis foiled Kiana de Asis, 6-3, 6-3, and Danna Abad edged Gennifer Pagente, 6-2, 7-6.

CebuanaLhuillier is staging the WTA Future Stars elims for the second straight year with the winners earning berths in the WTA Future Stars Finals set Oct. 16-23 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“Cebuana Lhuillier is honored to stage this year’s edition of the WTA Future Star Girls’ Tennis Challenge. This affirms our commitment to provide opportunities for talented young tennis players to realize their dreams of competing in the world stage by constantly honing and challenging their skills through local tournaments,” said UTP co-founder and Cebuana Lhuillier president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier.