Eala gears up for second tournament in Israel

Michael Francis Eala is scheduled to compete in the Alex Podolsky ITF Junior Championships at the Beersheba Tennis Center outdoor hard court in Israel.

The Podolsky tournament, which will start with the main draw on Monday, is the second straight competition for Eala, who is currently No. 831 in the world juniors rankings.

Spearheading the main draw players in the Group 4 event sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation are German Bastien Presuhn (No. 203), Dutch Lodewijk Weststrate (No. 358), Czech Andrew Paulson (No. 397), Israeli Gilad Tamar (No. 425), Austrian Moritz Thiem (No. 452), Israelis Roi Ginat (No. 530), Lior Goldenberg (No. 576) and Alexander Gaponenko (No. 620).

Ginat is the No. 2 player in Israel followed by Tamar (No. 4), Gaponenko (No. 6) and Goldenberg (No. 11).

Last week, Eala lost his second-round match to Presuhn, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 4-6, at the Messika Open in Bat Yam.

Eala and partner Israeli Nir Solan were also eliminated in the first round of the doubles competition by Ginat and Goldenberg, 2-6, 6-7 (0).

