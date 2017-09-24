Eala, Llamas clinch WTA Future berths

Alexandra Eala and Tracy Llamas came away with contrasting victories to rule their respective divisions and secure berths in the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) Future Stars Finals in Singapore next month.

Eala crushed Macy Carlos, 6-0, 6-0, to cap her domination of the 14-and-under category while Llamas rebounded from a first-set setback to repulse Elizabeth Abarquez, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0, in the 16-U finals of the Cebuana Lhuillier WTA Future Stars qualifying tournament at the Valle Verde Country Club in Pasig on Sunday.

“I hope to make the country proud, enjoy the WTA Finals and have a great experience,” said Unified Tennis Philippines co-founder and Cebuana Lhuillier president and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier.

Eala and Llamas will thus join the other top juniors from across the Asia-Pacific region in the WTA Future Stars Finals set Oct. 16-23 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“This marks the second year of our association with the WTA and we are very happy with what transpired last year and we’re looking forward to a very long-term commitment with them,” said Lhuillier.

Eala never dropped a set in the three-day tournament, foiling Alexa Milliam, 6-0, 6-4, in the semis while Carlos repelled Sydney Enriquez, 6-4, 6-4.

Llamas, on the other hand, ousted Danna Abad, 7-5, 6-3, while Abarquez held off Carlyn Guarde, 6-3, 6-4, in their side of the tournament backed by Dunlop Sports.