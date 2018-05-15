Early Christmas for 1.5M govt employees over release of higher mid-year bonuses

ABOUT 1.5 million government employees will receive higher mid-year bonuses starting today, May 15, pursuant to the tax reform law that raised the ceiling of tax-free bonuses and benefits, Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said.

Angara, chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, said that over P36.2 billion had been allotted for the mid-year bonus of all government personnel in 2018.

Under Republic Act 10963 or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, the 13th month pay and other benefits, including productivity incentives and Christmas bonuses, are exempted from tax if they do not exceed P90,000.

According to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), those eligible to receive the 14th-month pay are employees who rendered a minimum of four months service between July last year and May 15 of this year and who obtained a performance rating of “satisfactory” or better, and who are still in government on May 15.

“This is good news to our government employees, especially to parents who were preparing for the enrollment of their children. This will serve as added funds for their education and other family expenses,” he said.

Executive Order 201 mandates the grant of a midyear bonus or 14th month pay equivalent to one month’s salary to government employees who fit the criteria.

Government workers receive a yearend bonus or 13th month pay in two tranches—the first in May and the second in November.

Prior to the passage of TRAIN law, Angara pushed, in 2015, for the passage of a law that increased the tax exemption on 13th month pay and other benefits from P30,000 to P82,000. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO