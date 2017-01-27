Early school enrollment begins

THE early enrollment for public elementary and secondary students nationwide for the school year 2017-2018 starts today, January 28.

The Department of Education (DepEd) said the school registration will end on February 24.

The DepEd said the program will ensure that all school-aged children are enrolled for the coming school year.

“This effort primarily aims to reach the expected number of students for school year 2017-2018 to better prepare for and be able to address the possible issues and concerns the department will face come June 2017,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

“This effort also aims to ensure that all five-year-old children are enrolled in Kindergarten, and to locate, identify, and enroll out-of-school children and youth who are in remote/geographically isolated areas or difficult circumstances. Learners with certain exceptionalities, which require unique learning interventions, are also one of the targets of this early registration initiative,” she added.

The education department said that the early registration also seeks to understand the barriers to education and identify local solutions or interventions to bring children to school and ensure that learners do not drop out.

Briones said school personnel are expected to conduct various activities such as house-to-house campaign and meetings with local and barangay officials and civic organizations to help locate children who should be in school. NEIL A. ALCOBER