Earth had 2nd warmest winter since 1880

WASHINGTON: Earth just went through its second warmest February and winter on record, US federal scientists said.

In its monthly report, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the globally averaged temperature for February was 0.98 degrees Celsius above the 20th century average of 12.1 degrees Celsius.

“This was the second highest for February in the 1880-2017 record, behind 2016,” the report said.

This was also the 41st consecutive February and the 386th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th century average, it said.

Overall, the February global temperature has increased at an average rate of 0.07 degrees Celsius per decade since 1880.

However, the average rate of increase is twice as great since 1980, reflecting a clear long-term warming trend.

The average temperature from December to February was 0.89 degrees Celsius above the 20th century average of 12.1 degrees Celsius, also the second warmest on record, just behind 2015/2016 by 0.23 degrees Celsius.