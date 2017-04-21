Earth Day 2017: Celebration and education

EDNPI marks April 22 at La Mesa Eco-park

WITH this year’s theme Environment and Climate Literacy, Earth Day Network Philippines (EDNP), together with its member organizations and partners, celebrates the annual Earth Day at the La Mesa Eco-park with activities beginning from 6am until late 5pm.

Various activities have been prepared as opportunities for education and awareness. The full-day family affair kicks off with a PRO Earth Run 2017: Forest Trail Edition. It is an annual fun run by EDNPI which has been redesigned for this year’s Earth Day. It is a 2km course through the invigorating ambiance the lush foliage exudes.

Because of Mother Earth’s grandeur, the PRO Earth Run 2017 is no longer a race as we invite everyone to run/jog/walk through the course to enjoy its beauty. Registration is P500 with proceeds going to Trees4Life, one of the EDNPI advocacies championing the planting and nurturing of Philippine endemic trees.

The morning festivities includes Sandiwang (Isang Diwang para sa Inang Kalikasan) and meditation sessions to remind us that regardless of religion and culture, all individuals, creatures and flora are one in this celebration with Mother Earth.

It is followed by environmental messages by distinguished guests and a forest restoration project launch. In collaboration with ENDPI member organizations, the Earth Day 2017 celebration also holds a bird watching session to familiarize the participants with the local bird species of the La Mesa Eco-park, a tree canopy walk to raise awareness of the Philippine indigenous and endemic trees and an on-the-spot art session to exhibit masterpieces inspired by the Mother Earth.

Other member organizations hold booths at the advocacy fair where they are given an opportunity to share their specific environmental passions. At the main stage area, exhibitors are given the chance to present themselves to the park-goers. Lastly, there will be food, drinks, music and dancing. We highly encourage attendees to bring their own baunans and water bottles as concessionaires will be present and water stations as well.