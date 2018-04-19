Earth Day 2018 aims to end plastic pollution

The Philippines currently ranks third among the highest contributors of plastic wastes in the global waters, according to a report by the Ocean Conservancy in 2015. The group also noted that 80 percent of recorded ocean pollution has accumulated on land, which ends up into the different bodies of water.

Proper waste management remains a major challenge in the Philippines, particularly in Metro Manila. The Senate Economic Planning Office has identified improper waste disposal, inefficient waste collection, and lack of disposal facilities as major waste management problems that, if not addressed, would lead to serious health hazards and environmental impacts.

In response to this urgent need, this year’s Earth Day campaign is geared toward ending pollution in the oceans.

Led by the Earth Day Network (EDN), the theme for the national celebration “Green the Cities, Green the Oceans” focuses on reducing wastes from single-plastic use and campaigning for better solid waste management practices.

According to the International Coastal Cleanup 2017 Report, more than 13 million items amounting to 8 million kilos of trash were found in the world’s shorelines and under the sea. At least 4 million of the Top 10 collected items were plastic products including beverage bottles, bottle caps and glass lids, food packaging, and straws.

In 2017, environmental group Haribon Foundation from its clean-up activities collected at least 57 sacks of plastic waste (utensils, straws, plastic bags, wrappers, diapers, bottles), 83 sacks of styrofoam waste, and 85 sacks of rubber and cloth waste (shoes, slippers, bags).

Join Earth Day PH 2018

Several activities have taken place since March of this year to drumbeat the main Earth Day event this weekend.

A round table discussion was conducted on plastic pollution and potential solutions in minimizing waste production (recycling, alternatives to plastic, zero-waste lifestyles).

Last weekend, a forest festival was held in the Arroceros Forest Park, considered as Manila’s “last lungs.” Activities included bird watching, tree walks, and ridge-to-reef talks.

On April 22, the Philippine Earth Day Main Celebration happens in Harbour Square, CCP Complex, along Manila Bay. The main activity begins with a bike parade from the streets of Quezon City, finishing at Harbor Square.

During the celebration, the State of the Environment Address will be delivered by Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu.

Different groups will also get to promote their environmental causes through advocacy booths and presentations. Finally, musical performances from various local artists will cap the celebration.

Earth Day’s major events aim to signify oneness of different sectors on the road toward ending the country’s worsening problem on plastic pollution.

“There is a growing tidal wave of interest in ending plastic pollution and some countries and governments are already in the vanguard. Earth Day Network believes we can turn that tidal wave into a permanent solution to plastics pollution,” said Kathleen Rogers, president of EDN.

KITTY AMANTE