EarthHourPH2017 set for March 25

With a new era of climate action underway, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) again urges its supporters to switch-off and shine a light on climate action during this year’s Earth Hour.

On March 25, from 8:30 to 9:30 pm, Earth’s most iconic landmarks will once more switch-off their lights for Earth Hour 2017. Earth Hour Philippines’ main switch-off event shall be held at SM by the Bay, Mall of Asia Complex from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm on March 25, Saturday night. This year, there will be an Earth Hour Camp starting at 4:00 pm that will feature interactive climate adaptation and mitigation booths, specifically, native tree planting, renewable energy technologies, and disaster go-bag preparation.

“While the theme of Earth Hour remains ‘Shining a Light on Climate Action’, we took to heart the role of the youth as the key to further propel the country into a climate-resilient one. We continue to engage and encourage the public to emphasize that together, we thrive,” said WWF-Philippines President and CEO Joel Palma.

Using the simple action of turning off lights for 60 minutes to deliver a powerful message about the need for decisive climate change solutions, Earth Hour has grown in the past decade from a symbolic switch-off event in Sydney, Australia to the world’s largest open-sourced environmental campaign, catalyzing environmental and social projects with tangible outcomes, while mobilizing hundreds of millions of people in over 7,000 cities and 176 countries.

The Philippines has been championing the switch-off since 2008 and has topped global participation records from 2009 to 2012 —earning it the title of Earth Hour Hero Country. Through the support of the Department of Interior and Local Government, the Leagues of Municipalities, Cities, and Provinces, the Metro Manila Development Authority, and other government partners, Earth Hour in the Philippines has always been a success with each year witnessing growing multi-sectoral support, proving that more and more Filipinos believe in the message of Earth Hour.

This year’s event was made possible with the support of SM by the Bay, SM Cares, SM Supermalls, Philips Lighting Electronics Inc., Pure Energy Holdings Corporation, Summit Natural Drinking Water, Energy Development Corporation, Bambikes, Pivot Edutainment, Rock PH and Discovery Suites. WWF-Philippines also welcomes other supporters, encouraging them to join this year’s Earth Hour to further amplify its power and reach.

“Earth Hour is definitely more than just the symbolic switch-off,” stressed Atty. Gia Ibay, Earth Hour Philippines National Director, “as it aims to bring concrete solutions, at a time when the challenges of climate change and environmental issues are all too real, yet showing the power of collective climate action.”