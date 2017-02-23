Earthquake jolts Davao City, 2 hurt

ZAMBOANGA CITY: An earthquake struck several areas in southern Mindanao on Thursday that injured two people in Davao City.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 4.6-magnitude tremor was tectonic in origin at about nine kilometers northwest of Davao City.

The earthquake was also felt in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; Panabo and Tagum in Davao del Norte; and Compostela Valley province.

The injured – Fe Yu and Maria Teresa Pusta – were standing at a waiting shed when the earthquake struck before 10 a.m., causing its weak foundation to collapse.

They were brought to a hospital.

A mild aftershock was reported three hours later.

The tremor occurred barely two weeks after a deadly 6.7- magnitude earthquake killed at least six people and left more than 100 injured in Surigao City.

The Philippines sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a 40,000-kilometer area where large number of earthquakes, tremors and volcanic eruptions occur in the basin of the Pacific Ocean.

It has more than 400 volcanoes and is sometimes called the circum-Pacific seismic belt.