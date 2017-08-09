Earthquakes jolt Southern Leyte, Sarangani — Phivolcs

MILD earthquakes jolted Southern Leyte and Sarangani on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Magnitude 3.2 and 2.1 quakes were recorded in Southern Leyte and Sarangani respectively, Phivolcs said.

The epicenter of the quake in Southern Leyte, which struck at 12:25 p.m., was 12 kilometers off San Francisco and had a depth of 18 km.

It was 66 km off Maasim in Sarangani where it struck at 12:22 p.m. and had a depth of 34 km.

The origin of both quakes was tectonic.

Philvocs said there was no damage although aftershocks were expected. GEIAN ESPANOL