Earthquakes rock Cagayan 

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook Cagayan early on Monday morning. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs said a 4.6 magnitude quake was felt at exactly 3:43 a.m. with a depth of 54 kilometers, located 27 kilometers southeast of Baggao town while a 5.4 magnitude quake of 23 kilometers depth, located at 39 kilometers southeast of Gonzaga town at the same time. This was followed by a 2.4 magnitude at 5:05 a.m. and again with 2.0 magnitude at 10:02 a.m., both felt in Gonzaga town. No damage was caused by the earthquake which was tectonic in origin has been reported.