East Asian powers back NKorea denuclearization

TOKYO: East Asian powers on Wednesday threw their weight behind breakneck diplomacy to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons, setting aside their differences on the process to endorse an intra-Korean deal.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is hosting his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in as preparations for a summit between Washington and Pyongyang heat up.

On Wednesday, top US diplomat Mike Pompeo was in Pyongyang to prepare for the summit, which builds on talks between the two Koreas and a deal signed in the truce village of Panmunjom last month.

Moon said the three Asian leaders had agreed to endorse the outcome of the neighbors’ talks.

“We reached the common recognition that the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, [and]the permanent establishment of peace and development of the intra-Korean relations are crucial,” he said in a statement after the trilateral talks.

“I would like to thank the leaders for welcoming and supporting the Panmunjom declaration,” he added—a position the trio are expected to formalize in a joint statement later Wednesday.

At the historic Panmunjom summit less than two weeks ago Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to pursue a permanent peace treaty and also vowed to work towards the “complete denuclearization” of the divided peninsula.

But the phrase is a diplomatic euphemism open to interpretation on both sides.

Pyongyang has long wanted to see an end to the US military presence and nuclear umbrella over the South, but it invaded its neighbor in 1950 and is the only one of the two Koreas to possess nuclear weapons.

Japan has by far the hardest line of the three countries on North Korea, and has found itself largely watching from the sidelines as the diplomatic frenzy unfolds.

It has been left uneasy by the pace of events, and by what it sees as an unwarranted softening towards an untrustworthy Pyongyang.

After the talks, Abe said he hoped to see the international community press “North Korea to take concrete steps towards complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and peace and stability in northeast Asia.”

He also once again called for a resolution to the hugely emotive issue of Japanese citizens kidnapped by the North.

“If the issues of abduction and nuclear and missile programs are comprehensively resolved and if the North Korea follows the right path, we will aim for the normalization of relations,” he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Kim Jong Un in China for the second time in six weeks on Tuesday and later spoke with Donald Trump, in an intensifying whirlwind of diplomacy as the North Korean and US leaders prepare for a historic summit.

Kim reiterated his commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula during his meeting with Xi, and the Chinese leader later in a phone call urged Trump to take the North Korean leader’s security concerns into consideration.

Kim’s unannounced trip to the northeastern port city of Dalian was his second visit to China since March, highlighting efforts by the Cold War-era allies to mend relations that cooled as Beijing supported UN sanctions over Pyongyang’s rogue nuclear weapon program.

Beijing is keen to avoid being left out in the cold in the diplomatic maneuvers that led to Kim’s historic summit last month with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his expected meeting with Trump in June.

But Kim’s second trip abroad in such a short time—having never previously left North Korea since coming to power in 2011—shows that Beijing still has a central role to play in the diplomatic shuffle. AFP

“After the first meeting between me and Comrade Chairman [Kim], both China-DPRK relations and the Korean peninsula situation have made positive progress. I feel happy about it,” Xi said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

North Korea’s official KCNA news agency said Xi and Kim “exchanged warm greetings, unable to hold back joy at meeting again.”

