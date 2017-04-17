Easter heralds renewal under Duterte – lawmakers

SENATORS on Sunday called on Filipino Christians to look at Easter as an occasion to unite as a nation to be able to attain peace, justice and a better quality of life

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd compared the resurrection of Jesus Christ to the rebirth and renewal process the country is undergoing under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to Pimentel, the government’s campaign against illegal drugs, crime and corruption aims to eradicate “evils” that hinder the country’s progress.

The administration’s 10-point economic and social reform agenda and the proposed shift to a federal system of government are aimed at building a new future for the country.

“Let this Easter be an opportune occasion for us to unite in solidarity behind our shared aspirations for peace, freedom, justice and a better quality of life for all Filipinos in the years ahead,” Pimentel said.

Senator Richard Gordon, meanwhile, expressed hope that the resurrection of Christ would also spark Filipinos’ desire to be united as a nation to attain development as well as social, political and economic equity.

“If we stand united in the face of evil, such as the drug menace, killings, and terrorism, among others, we will be able to stop them from crippling our country. Let us all each do our part in eliminating these challenges that our country is facing,” said Gordon, the chairman of the Senate justice and human rights panel.

For detained Sen. Leila de Lima, Easter should serve as an inspiration for Filipinos especially now that the nation is covered in darkness brought by the abuses of those who are in power.

She called on Filipinos to follow the example of Jesus who, despite insults and abuses, refused to abandon his faith and chose to remain humble, true, and loyal to God.

“I believe that God will not give us challenges that we can’t endure. As long as we have our faith intact and respect to our fellow countrymen, we can achieve a bright and peaceful future,” De Lima said in a handwritten note.