Eastern Communications banks on gaming industry

FIXED-LINE services provider Eastern Communications is banking on the growing offshore gaming industry to expand its business, a company executive said on Thursday.

Bernard Bernardino, Eastern Communications excellence and customer focus head, said the company seeks to not just focus on the enterprise market but also on the booming online gaming industry given this sector’s demand for quality broadband connectivity.

“It’s growing more than other industries. It’s like the BPO (business process outsourcing) before na kararating lang sa atin [when it first arrived here],” he told reporters following a media briefing in Pasay City.

Bernardino said gaming companies are on the lookout for strong internet services in order to meet the requirements of its online gamers.

“I understand napaka-stringent ng standards nila [they have very stringent standards]so they really have good connectivity to make that. If they encounter [a problem]in internet connection in the middle of the game, [that’s not good for] customers in terms of loss of integrity. These companies really look for a partner to provide stringent connection” standards, he explained.

Bernardino said the company is bullish about emerging as one of the “very competitive” players not only in the large enterprise but also in small and medium enterprise sectors in five years’ time.

“We’re investing in the areas where growth in enterprise is. Especially that we have new emerging industries that are coming up [like]the gaming industry,” he said.

“[T]here’s still a lot of potential in this industry. A lot of gaming companies are pointing in this upward direction,” he added.

Besides the online gaming industry, Eastern Communications said it is will also tap the BPO and information and communications technology (ICT) sectors, government and educational institutions.

At the press conference, the company introduced its latest venture in the hospitality industry through a partnership with Marriott Manila.

Currently, Eastern Communications is present in key areas across the country— Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Baguio.