Eastern Mindanao Command activates anti-terror unit

The Davao City-based Eastern Mindanao Command (EMC) formally activated its anti-terror unit, Joint Task Force Haribon, during ceremonies at the Naval Station Felix Apolinario on Saturday. EMC spokesperson, Major Ezra Balagtey, said Joint Task Force Haribon’s activation came amid the changing security landscape in Davao City with its emergence as the alternate seat of government and a venue for international events. The unit will be under the operational control of EMC so air, land and sea capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines will be integrated to enhance the security of Davao City and its immediate peripheries, including sea lanes, from terrorism and other threats. Balagtey said Joint Task Force Haribon will also assist the Presidential Security Group in securing the president and other very important personalities.