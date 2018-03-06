Eastern Petroleum unit to sell 500 Russian LCVs

A unit of independent oil company Eastern Petroleum Corp. is targeting to roll out about 500 units of Russia-designed light commercial vehicles in the Philippines, according to its top official.

In a chance interview, Eastern Petroleum Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fernando Martinez told reporters that its subsidiary Gazelle Motors Corp. is looking to sell at least 500 units within the first year. Marketing will mostly focus on transport groups and operators.

“We have a perfect opportunity to phase out more than 15 years’ owned PUVs [public utility vehicles],” Martinez said.

Martinez, who is also the chairman and CEO of Gazelle Motors, unveiled their plan to put up an assembly once they hit the 2,000-unit level.

“We are coming up with models that will lower [the price], including possible assembly here. We only need 2,000 units,” he added. “If we see the 2,000 numbers happening in two years, we will assemble that. We have a site in Cavite and Mindanao.”

Gazelle Motors Corp., a subsidiary of Eastern Petroleum, and GAZ Group introduced on Thursday the GAZelle Next minibuses and GAZelle Next Citiline framed buses in the country.

The 17-seater GAZelle Next minibuses can be used for route transportation, as company office vehicles, or as tourist buses and also a platform for various specialized vehicles such as public utility vehicles (PUVs), transport for disabled people, school buses, and airport shuttles.

The 20-seater GAZelle Next Citiline buses, with a shorter overall length but a wider body, are equipped with comfortable passenger seats and railings, allowing passengers to comfortably and safely move around in the passenger compartment.

The GAZelle Next family is a range of light commercial vehicles are powered with the new Cummins diesel engine ISF 2.8l that is available in Euro 4 and Euro 5 eco standards.

“The start of sales of multi-functional, reliable and eco-friendly GAZelle NEXT minibuses is the first stage of our entry to the Philippine market, which is interesting from both points of view —commercial sales and in terms of participation in a large-scale state program of public transport modernization,” said GAZ Group Senior Vice President for Marketing Christian Kremer.

Sales and after-sales service of GAZ vehicles will be provided by five dealer centers of Gazelle Motors in the country and a network of 35 fully trained and accredited aftersales service centers throughout the country provided by local partner companies Rapide and Payless.

GAZ Group is a diversified business group engaged in petroleum distribution, real estate development, and renewable energy that exports to over 40 countries across the globe.

Gazelle Motors parent Eastern Petroleum, is a petroleum distribution and retail company whose businesses include gasoline stations, industrial sales, and franchising.

Eastern Petroleum signed a deal with GAZ Group in September last year for the rights to distribute and maintain GAZ’s light commercial vehicles in the country.

Martinez had said the tie-up enables them to aggressively participate in public transport modernization. Under the first phase of the program until 2023, more than 200,000 units – minibuses, medium and large buses – will be replaced by new buses, and more than 150 new bus routes will be launched.