Eastertreats around the city

After a week of abstinence and repentance comes Easter Sunday. Considered an amazing day of miracles, Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. As such, aplenty of Catholics celebrate the day through a grand feast.

Today, The Sunday Times Magazine gathers hotel promotions around Metro Manila to help those who opted to celebrate the holy season in the city plan for a memorable Easter Sunday celebration next week.

@Resorts World Manila

KIDS aged four to 12 are invited to have fun on the farm beginning 3 p.m. on April 16, with Resorts World Manila’s Easter Barnyard Adventure at The Plaza in Newport Mall. RWM guests who download the RWM Mobile Companion app and shop or dine with a minimum of P2,500 single receipt at any participating Newport Mall outlet until Easter Sunday can get the chance to win one of 500 exclusive tickets for the family event. For details, log on to www.rwmanilla.com

@Marriott Manila

Dive into an ocean-wide culinary wonders at Marriott Café’s Sunday Brunch that comes with a free kid pass to the Easter Egg Hunt activity. The feast made for all ages include fresh seafood catch from prawns to oysters, a variety of fish, international delicacies from East to West as well as homemade entrees, DIY pasta stations and a myriad of desserts for kids to enjoy. Families can also camp in the newest West Wing of Marriott Hotel Manila and enjoy Easter Room Package until April 16. For details, visit www.manilamarriott.com.

@Diamond Hotel

SPEND Easter Sunday hopping from one activity to the next with Hoppy Easter Party. Happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Diamond Ballroom, kids will get to enjoy the Easter bunny game plan which includes face and egg painting, cupcake decorating, photo booth, glimmer tattoo, kids’ salon, live musical entertainment and a magic show. Easter-rific staycation from April 10 to 16 will also be available. For details, visit www.diamondhotel.com.

@Hotel Jen Manila

ALL guests dining during the Easter Sunday Brunch shall be taken into a hop-py wonderland filled with treats and exciting activities like a magic show, face painting, balloon twisting, cookie decorating, and the much anticipated Easter egg hunt. Kids aged 4 to 11 are entitled to a 50-percent discount, while kids aged 3 and below are free, when accompanied by at least one paying adult. For details, log on to www.hoteljen.com/manila.

@Bellevue Hotel Manila

EXPERIENCE a fun and egg-citing Easter weekend with The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts’ Easter Safari Party. It will be an afternoon of egg hunts, games, goodies, and delicious food what with the safari-themed 7-course menu. Checked-in guests during the Easter weekend in B Hotel Alabang will also be treated to free cotton candy and ice cream in the hotel. For details, log on to www.thebellevue.com.

@Peninsula Manila

FAMILIES will want to capture the special holiday moments as The Peninsula Manila’s youngest guests participate in egg hunts (1 to 5 years old in the Rigodon Garden; 6 to 12 years old in the Garcia Villa Room) on April 16 beginning 3 p.m. Meanwhile, from 12 noon to 3 p.m., the Moët & Chandon flows for three straight hours at Escolta’s fabulous Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch. Room Easter package will also be available until April 17. For details, visit www.manila.peninsula.com.

@Sofitel

PACK your weekend bags and retreat to a haven of well-appointed rooms, sumptuous culinary offerings, extensive recreational facilities and a fantastic Easter program for young superheroes through Sofitel’s Easter Getaway Package. Embark on a colorful and daring mission in Heroes’ Quest Easter Egg Hunt or conquer villains at Superhero University at the Harbor Garden Tent. The adventure runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For details, log on to www.sofitel.com.

@Manila Pavilion Hotel

FOR all the kids and families looking for a short-haul yet warm and luxurious break this Easter, look no further. The Manila Pavilion Hotel will have Easter Eggs-travaganza at the Alcuaz Function Room 1 and 2 on Easter Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. Moreover, French-style pastry shop Patisserie, is offering different Easter goodies like Surprise Easter Eggs, Easter Egg in a Basket, Easter Bunny, Hen and Rooster with Egg Basket, and special Bunny Lollipops. For details, visit www.waterfronthotels.com.ph

@Dusit Thani Manila

STEP into a blissful retreat and celebrate the Easter holiday with egg-citing treats that Dusit Thani Manila has to offer. Room package includes 30-percent discount on Easter Crossover Brunch with automatic access to Hop-py Easter event on April 16 and a chance to win an instant prize upon check-in. For details, visit www.dusitthanimanila.dusit.com.