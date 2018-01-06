Eastridge tilt announces winners

The team of Kit Angeles, King Sumulong and Jude Eustaquio posted a gross 64 to clinch the Group I crown in the 21st Eastridge Anniversary tournament last December 29 at Eastridge Golf Club in Binangonan, Rizal.

Their group won by two strokes against the team of Miguel Castro, Pj Plata and JV Tandingan, who finished with 66 gross.

Josefino Dela Paz, Goli Umali and Ariel Villacensio carded 69 to emerge as Group II champions.

Joey Baingan, Benjie Somera and Rey Baja finished second with 71.

The Candelaria clan led by Daio, Jalou, and Julio, meanwhile, topped Group III with 75 points.

The team of Chris Carreon, Ed Fornes, and Jeffrey Tanchangco finished second with 79.

In the Sponsor’s Group, Allen Santos, Patrick Solano and Yancy Siladan scored 69 gross to edge out Joel Gutierrez and Joel Aguada, who posted 73.

Rodel Mangulabnan, on the other hand, ran away with men’s open and seniors club championship plums. He defeated Manny Villamil in the seniors category and Junnel Roxas in the Open division.

Helen Craig took home the ladies crown.