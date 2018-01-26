EastWest seeks to raise P15B from LTNCD issue

GOTIANUN-LED bank East West Banking Corp. (EastWest) is planning to raise P15 billion from the issuance of high-yielding time deposits.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the bank said that in a meeting held on Thursday, its board of directors approved the issuance of up to P15 billion in Long Term Negotiable Certificates of Time Deposits (LTNCDs), “to diversify its funding sources as part of its overall liability management.”

LTNCDs, which are subject to approval by the central bank, are similar to time deposits but have longer maturities and higher yields. These instruments are negotiable and are insured with the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. up to the maximum coverage, which is currently at P500,000 per depositor.

Selling LTNCDs is a way for banks to raise capital without having to sell shares. The bank is obliged to redeem the face value of the certificate upon maturity and pay out periodic coupons or interest payments during the life of the deposit.

As an investment, LTNCDs are tax-exempt for qualified individuals or institutions if held for at least five years.

“We shall disclose the terms thereof as soon as we secure the corresponding regulatory approvals,” EastWest added.

The bank reported net income of P3.75 billion as of end-September 2017, up from P2.32 billion in the same period the previous year.

EastWest is a commercial bank that started operations in 1994 and is led by the Gotianum family through parent company Filinvest Development Corp. The bank holds 100 percent of East West Rural Bank Inc. and 99.84 percent of Green Bank (A Rural Bank) Inc.