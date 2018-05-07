EastWest to raise P10B from rights offer

GOTIANUN-LED EastWest Banking Corp. aims to raise P10 billion through the conduct of a stock rights offering (SRO) sometime in the third or fourth quarter of the year.

EastWest Bank Chairman Jonathan Gotianun said the bank may conduct an SRO later this year to raise funds for general corporate purposes.

“Maybe P10 billion toward the end of this year we are planning [a stock rights offer], so maybe third or fourth quarter,” he told reporters on the sidelines of parent firm Filinvest Development Corp.’s (FDC) annual stockholders’ meeting on Friday

“I think what’s clear is that we want to grow the bank so I think we will look for equity,” he added.

The company is studying whether to look for foreign partners who may be allowed to subscribe up to 20 percent of the offer or equivalent to P2 billion.

EastWest has said it will focus further on growing its base to improve business operations rather than expanding its store network.

“I think our main focus right now is to try to grow our base. Over the years we’ve added stores and I think we want to make them more, we’re trying to focus more, on customer service, which involves turning our people to really be able to attend to our customers, then to improve the productivity, grow the base,” Gotianun said.